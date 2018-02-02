Human foosball tournament benefits Art on Wheels

RICHMOND, Va. — (WRIC) Art on Wheels, a local nonprofit that brings art programming to communities with limited access to the arts, is holding a unique fundraiser, Richmond’s first Human Foosball tournament.

Live players will take the place of the stiff, plastic players from the popular tabletop game. Teams of six will work together to control the ball with their hands on a bar at all times, sliding side to side while trying to score.as many goals as possible in the allotted time.

Teams will be guaranteed to play at least two games in the bracket-style tournament. Each game will be 14 minutes each.

Registration is open now. The human foosball tournament will be held on Saturday, April 7 at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery on Ownby Lane.

Learn more at rvahumanfooseball.com

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.