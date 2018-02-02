‘Give Kids a Smile’ offering free dental services on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Various dental groups across Richmond are providing free oral care on Friday, Feb. 2 to youth as part of the “Give Kids a Smile” program, an initiative coordinated in Virginia by the Virginia Dental Association Foundation.

The program is a National Children’s Dental Access Day created by the American Dental Association and designed to raise awareness and provide free oral health care to as many children as possible. Efforts range from community outreach and education programs in schools to donated full-mouth restorations for children requiring extensive care.

Volunteer dentists and oral care professionals contribute to the events, which assist thousands of youth each February.

The following Richmond-area organizations will host Give Kids a Smile events: Capital Area Health Network, Chesterfield County/Galstan & Ward, Dr. Richard Byrd & Associates, Richmond Dental Society/Acca Shrine Center, Virginia Commonwealth University/VCU Dental Care.

The Virginia Give Kids a Smile program was launched in 2003. Since then, the effort has served more than 69,000 children in the Commonwealth.

