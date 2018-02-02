Four Alabama teens hospitalized after drinking detergent

PELHAM, AL (WCMH) — Four teenagers in Alabama are recovering after they were hospitalized for drinking washing detergent.

According to WIAT, the teens were taken to the hospital as a precaution after drinking the detergent mixed with water.

The teens were all released after being checked out by doctors, and presumably given a lecture.

A school spokesperson says they are investigating the incident, but wouldn’t confirm if this was another example of the infamous “Tide Pod Challenge.”

