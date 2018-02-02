Former RPD officer sentenced to life in prison for child sex crimes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former Richmond Police officer will spend the rest of his life in prison for sex charges involving a minor.

Charles Church, who was arrested in November 2015 and charged with one count of having sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl and two counts of committing forcible sodomy, was found guilty last summer.

Church was a 12-year veteran with the Richmond Police Department at time of his arrest.

