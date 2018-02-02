Father aims to get president’s attention with Super Bowl ad warning of guardrails

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An update to an 8News investigation into guardrails linked to multiple deaths: The father of one of the victims is hoping to get the president’s attention this Super Bowl Sunday.

Steven Eimers will appear in a 30-second pre-game ad that will run in West Palm Beach, Florida. Eimers is hoping President Trump will be there watching from Mar-a-lago. His 17-year-old-daughter Hannah died when she was impaled by a Lindsay X-Lite guardrail.

“President Trump your concerns about guardrail spearing are legitimate,” Eimers says in the ad.

An 8News investigation uncovered that there are close to 500 Lindsay X-lite guardrails roadways in the Commonwealth. An Alexandria woman died when one cut through her car.

The manufacturer says the guardrails have passed federal crash and safety tests.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.