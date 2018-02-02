Ex-corrections officer charged with human trafficking

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) – A former Washington, D.C., corrections officer has been arrested in connection with the trafficking and prostitution of a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing.

Frederick police Commander Lt. Kirk Henneberry tells The Washington Post that 23-year-old Luis J. Privado was paid by 40-year-old Abiathar A. Vance to drive Vance and the teenager to and from Frederick, Maryland, late last year.

Henneberry said police started their investigation when they received a call from a concerned citizen who described what she believed was a suspicious situation. Vance was arrested that day and detectives later learned of Privado’s alleged involvement. They were both charged with several offenses.

Privado’s attorney, Robert W. King, declined to comment on details of the case, but said Privado was fired from the Department of Corrections. It’s unclear if Vance has a lawyer.