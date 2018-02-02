Chesterfield’s Emergency Response Team course begins in March

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — (WRIC) Chesterfield County’s popular Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, training is scheduled to begin March 27.

The course teaches basic emergency response skills that are essential in the critical moments after a disaster, before first responders arrive. Topics include light duty search and rescue, fire safety and suppression, basic medical care, terrorism awareness, emergency communications and disaster psychology.

Classes are held each Tuesday morning over the course of 8 weeks with a one-week break. Graduates earn certificates and receive CERT emergency gear. The final class and graduation are on May 22.

The course is free and open to persons aged 18 and older. Registration is required. Space is limited.

The registration deadline is March 16.

Space is still available, but limited, for a Wednesday evening CERT class in Chesterfield scheduled to begin this month.

Online registration for all CERT classes is available at www.chesterfield.gov/CERT. If you are unable to enroll online or have questions, email CERT@chesterfield.gov or call 804-751-CERT (2378).

