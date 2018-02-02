Chesterfield student hospitalized after suspected pot brownies distributed at school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a Chesterfield County student was hospitalized Wednesday after eating suspected pot brownies that were distributed at school.

A Chesterfield County Police spokesperson said a Matoaca High School resource officer was notified that a 15-year-female student had gone to the clinic with various symptoms after eating a brownie containing what the student believed to be marijuana. She was transported to the hospital.

The source of the brownies, which police did confirm contained a “controlled substance,” was identified as a 14-year-old female student.

Police said the student provided brownies to a total of seven students whose ages range from 14 to 17.

Three of the students, two 14-year-old males and a 17-year-old male, were picked up from school by their parents after experiencing symptoms, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

