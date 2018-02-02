Adopt a Furry Friend: Mario

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Mario.

The 3-year-old male beagle was transferred to the Richmond SPCA from Lost Fantasy Rescue. Both Mario and his friend, Luigi, were picked up as strays.

Anne Goddard with the Richmond SPCA says Mario is incredibly sweet and loving, and would be the perfect family dog.

Goddard also says he’s up-to-date on all age appropriate vaccinations, neutered and microchipped.

If you’re interested in adopting Mario, contact the Richmond SPCA’s adoption hotline at 804-521-1307 or visit the shelter at 2519 Hermitage Road.

