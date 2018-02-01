Wanted Chesterfield man charged after traffic stop in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Deputies in Stafford County arrested and charged a Chesterfield man Tuesday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted, according to police.

After an officer observed a vehicle swerving on I-95 northbound Tuesday, a traffic stop was conducted, police added.

Darryl Maxie Outen was identified as the driver after giving police false information. He was found to be wanted on three felony charges out of Richmond as well as three felony charges out of Chesterfield, police said.

During a search of Outen, the arresting officer discovered a controlled substance. Outen later admitted that the prescription medication did not belong to him.

Outen was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail and charged for his outstanding warrants in Richmond and Chesterfield. He is being held without bond.

In addition, Outen was charged in Stafford with possession of controlled substances, false identity to a law enforcement officer, an identity theft violation, and a traffic lane violation.

