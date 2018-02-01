VCU to explore how opioid epidemic impacts communities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs will host a panel discussion on how the deterioration of communities has invited and encouraged drug use and crime.

‘The Opioid Epidemic: Impact on Communities’ will examine the epidemic from a variety of perspectives and also will look at access to healthcare and public opinion on treatment.

“We will talk about the importance of the health of people and their communities and the policy and practice of what treatment for addiction means and what the research shows regarding the public policy impact of the epidemic on our communities,” explains Amy Cook, Ph.D., an assistant professor of criminal justice in the Wilder School.

The panel will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6 in the Richmond Salons of University Student Commons.

It is free and open to the public.

