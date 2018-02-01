Suspect seriously injured in officer-involved shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was seriously injured Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Hampton.

Police officials said in a tweet that the incident happened on Jacklyn Circle. One man was taken to the hospital; no officers were injured.

In a Facebook live, police spokesperson Ashley Jenrette said officers responded to burglary call just after 9 a.m.

Officers found a suspect outside of one of the homes. Jenrette says the suspect was shot multiple times during an interaction with officers, and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

