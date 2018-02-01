Super Bowl food: What are they serving in the stadium?

(WCMH) – The culinary team at U.S. Bank Stadium have spent the last year creating a special menu for those in attendance at the big game.
Not only will fans attending Super Bowl LII get a taste of Minnesota and the Twin Cities, they will have the opportunity to try some items paying homage to the teams themselves.
Each of these sandwiches incorporates signature ingredients that provide a little hometown flavor for fans traveling from Boston and Philadelphia.
- New England Clam Roll – Kettle Chip Crusted Fried Clams, House Tartar Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Griddled Roll
- South Philly Roast Pork Sandwich – Italian Roast Pork, Sautéed Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone, Hoagie Roll
PHOTOS: Super Bowl stadium food
PHOTOS: Super Bowl stadium food x
Two specialty cocktails have also been crafted to pair with each sandwich.
- The Wicked Red (AFC) — Cranberry Juice, Rum and Blueberry
- Midnight Green Punch (NFC) — Vodka, Sour Apple and Lemon-Lime Soda
The general concessions menu features a variety of original Minnesota-themed concepts, fan favorite destinations and classic stadium fare.
Highlights include:
- 612 Burger Kitchen (handmade black Angus beef blend burgers)
- Bud’s BBQ (house-made barbecue classics)
- Wild & Fresh Market (assorted “better for you” options, salads and gluten-free fare)
- Mill City Classics (hot dogs, brats and nachos)
- Stone Arch Pizza Co. (pizza)
- State Fair Classics celebrates the Minnesota State Fair, the country’s largest expo, with fare such as smoked turkey leg, pork chop on a stick, and cookie dough cone.
“The Twin Cities’ bustling food scene features a wide array of distinctive flavors and we’re looking forward to showcasing these bold tastes at the Super Bowl,” said Aramark’s Chef James Mehne.
Throughout the club levels, guests will be treated to a variety of featured offerings such as homemade Walleye Chowder with wild rice, potatoes, dill and vermouth; Braised Short Rib Sandwich with pancetta, arugula, smoked tomatoes, pickled red onions, roasted garlic and cheddar cheese; and Kramarczuk’s Wild Rice Bratwurst with caramelized onions and lingonberry chutney.
For suiteholders, the menu packages feature Andrew Zimmern’s Northwood’s Porchetta Sandwich; Revival’s famous Southern Fried Chicken; St. Croix Valley Winter Green Salad; Smoked Brisket Mac n Cheese; Pan Seared Jumbo Lump Crab Cake; and Minnesota Maple Nut Goodie Bread Pudding.