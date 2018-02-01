State Auditor: Richmond not in financial distress

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The city of Richmond does not appear to be in a situation of financial distress after all, according to Thursday press release.

The Commonwealth’s Auditor of Public Accounts (APA) announced that Richmond would not require further assistance or intervention from the Commonwealth.

Last August, APA officials provided city council with information on how Richmond was possibly facing a financial crisis.

That information was attributed to the APA’s Financial Assessment Model (FAM), which “prematurely identified potential financial distress indicators,” the city office’s statement read.

“I am pleased the APA has obtained a further and better understanding of our financial strengths and best practices,” said Lenora Reid, Richmond’s Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Finance and Administration. “Richmond remains actively and successfully engaged in bolstering our city finances, and this most recent APA correspondence reiterates this fact for all to see.”

The city’s financial advisors, Davenport & Company, also determined the FAM criteria previously used was “limited in scope and nature.”

The assessment model did not take into account “Richmond’s demographics, economic development, strength of management nor the city’s debt practices and reasons for debt,” the statement read.

