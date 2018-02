RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams set their sights on taking down the top team in the Atlantic 10 standings, No. 22 Rhode Island, Friday night at the Siegel Center, tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m..

The student run basketball fan group, the Rowdy Rams, began camping out for the contest in front of the Siegel Center entrance starting at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Later in the evening, VCU head coach Mike Rhoades and his players returned the appreciation and support by providing the students with pizza.