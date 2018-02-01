Photo Gallery: Cutest Couple Photo Sweepstakes

WRIC Newsroom Published: Updated:

(WRIC) — Share your photo with 8News for a chance to win $300. All you have to do is enter your photo HERE. 

Cutest Couple Photo Sweepstakes

_____

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.