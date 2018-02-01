Photo Gallery: Cutest Couple Photo Sweepstakes

(WRIC) — Share your photo with 8News for a chance to win $300. All you have to do is enter your photo HERE.
Cutest Couple Photo Sweepstakes
Cutest Couple Photo Sweepstakes x
Latest Galleries
-
RPD officers find permanent home for homeless amputee
-
I-64 west crash
-
MORE PHOTOS: Rally on Capitol Square
-
MORE PHOTOS: Rally on Capitol Square
-
Tuesday Rain
-
Rutland Larceny Suspects
-
Rutland Larceny Suspects
-
Petersburg fire
-
“Vigil held on Amelia HS softball field for Hannah Green” is locked Vigil held on Amelia HS softball field for Hannah Green
-
“Volunteers clean up Evergreen Cemetery for Day of Service” is locked Volunteers clean up Evergreen Cemetery for Day of Service
_____
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.