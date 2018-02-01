Petersburg National Battlefield celebrates Black History Month

PETERSBURG, Va. — (WRIC) Celebrating Black History Month, Petersburg National Battlefield will offer a two-hour auto caravan and walking tour highlighting the role of United States Colored Troop Regiments at the Battle of the Crater. The program on Saturday, February 17 will be conducted by Park Ranger Grant Gates, beginning at 10 A.M. at the Eastern Front Unit Visitor’s Center.

In early July, 1864, Major General Ambrose Burnside planned an attack to be led by a division within his IX Corps consisting of United States Colored Troops. The attack would follow the explosion of gunpowder beneath the Confederate earthworks just east of Petersburg. Due to interference by his superior, General George Meade, the black soldiers were the last to advance. These troops had a strong desire to be used in their own efforts to secure emancipation and to be considered citizens. The battle turned into a fiasco for the Union in what would become the most famous battle of the Petersburg Campaign.

Petersburg National Battlefield was created in order to commemorate the campaign and siege and defense of Petersburg, Virginia, in 1864 and 1865. The park staff is committed to preserving and protecting the historical, cultural, and natural resources within the park in a manner that will provide interpretation.

