ODU warns of two scams targeting the campus community

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University has issued a warning about a couple of scams going around campus.

If you receive(d) an email from “ODU Alerts” stating that “ODU is Hiring”, it is not legit, according to ODU Police. ODU Alerts are only used to share safety related information to the community.

Campus police say there is also a check cashing scam that has had several victims. Strangers are approaching people asking them for help to cash or deposit checks at ATMS. The victims end up taking money out of their personal bank accounts.

ODU Police remind the community to take the following safety precautions:

Do not participate in job soliciting emails requesting you to deposit checks into your personal bank account;

Do not agree to cash or deposit checks using your personal bank account for individuals you do not know;

If you feel uneasy about a situation, trust your instincts and remove yourself;

If it sounds too good to be true, or you will receive “free money,” it is very likely not a valid job or request;

Contact ODU Police if you have any concerns of the legitimacy of a solicitation;

Report suspicious activity to police by phone or anonymously via the LiveSafe mobile App

If you have fallen victim to either of these scams or have any information that might be helpful to this investigation, contact Old Dominion University Police at 757-683-4000.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.