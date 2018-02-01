NTSB looking into reports of faulty crossing signal after deadly train crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)-Following a deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and a garbage truck, investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed they’ll be spending the next few days at the crash site.

The train, carrying GOP lawmakers crashed into a truck Wednesday, killing one person.

“We have, from our witness reports, we have obtained some information about some issues that occurred at that grade crossing,” said Pete Kotowski, NTSB’s investigator in charge.

Witnesses living near the intersection said there have been previous problems with the stop arms and lights.

NTSB investigators said it’s too early to rule that as a cause of the crash and are investigating it as an ‘accident.’

The train, according to investigators, was traveling 61 miles an hour before striking the struck.

Investigators determined the train’s engineer used the emergency brake before hitting the truck. The train came to a complete stop about 20 seconds later.

Kotowski said his team will be looking at several factors during the investigation.

“Those components are the environment, the persons involved and the vehicles, as well as their influence in the pre-crash conditions, the crash itself, and the post-crash conditions,” Kotowski said.

Investigators revealed the train had a front-facing camera that has been removed and taken to the headquarter’s in Washington, D.C. for analysis.

So far, NTSB investigators have interviewed an Amtrak crew member, as well as four witnesses who mention possible problems with crossing signals.

They want to get information on both the train conductor and the truck driver.

The investigation could take 12 to 14 months to complete.

Investigators urge witnesses to come forward with any photos and/or videos from the crash.

