News RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras sworn in

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Promising full accreditation for the district within five years, Richmond Public Schools’ news superintendent Jason Kamras was officially sworn in Thursday.

The new superintendent replaces interim superintendent Tommy Kranz.

Standing room only as Jason Kamras is sworn in this morning as Superintendent @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/8bfqgW9ccX — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) February 1, 2018

Kamras said his goal for RPS is to show the Commonwealth that an urban public education can prepare all students for their futures, adding that his plan for the first 100 days will be released Monday and will be built around the core values of engagement, equality and excellence.

“This work has to be about more than just reading and writing and math, but about creating a more equitable society for the families of Richmond,” Kamras said.

Kamras also said he plans to work with the city to set priorities for the next five years.

Mayor Levar Stoney looks on as Superintendent Kamras thanks Thomas Kranz for his past 7 months as interim Superintendent. Kamras also says thank you to the @RPS_Schools community in both English and Spanish as he gives remarks to the room. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/Q0WaYbsXxW — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) February 1, 2018

