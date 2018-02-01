Missing Virginia man last seen Wednesday afternoon

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Lynchburg are seeking information on a man who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Police say Steven Gerald Atkinson, 59, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

WSET reported that officers responded to his home but have been unable to locate him.

According to police, Atkinson last spoke to family on Jan. 27. Atkinson went to work on Jan. 29 and worked his normal shift leaving work at 12:30 pm. Atkinson has not returned to work since.

They say Atkinson’s normal mode of transportation is a bicycle which was not at his home and has not been located at this time.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Steven Gerald Atkinson they are asked to contact the police at (434)455-6153.

