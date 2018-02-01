Missing 17-year-old girl sought by police; may be in danger

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Police need the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old girl believed to be in danger.

Virginia State Police say Cayla Sue Austin stands 5’3″, weighs about 115 pounds with blue eyes, blond hair and has a lip ring pierced through her bottom lip.

Police say she was last seen by her family. The girl may be with some of her friends, police added and may have access to a motor vehicle.

She may also be in need of medical attention.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Luray Police Department at (540) 743-5343 or the Virginia State Police at (800) -822-4453 on (1-800-VACHILD).

___

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.