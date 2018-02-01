Mario Kart being developed for smartphones

WATE Published:
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 11: A man enters Nintendo's flagship store, July 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

REDMOND, WA (WATE) – A popular racing game will soon be available on smartphones.

Nintendo of America announced on Twitter that a mobile application for Mario Kart Tour is in development.

The company hopes the game will be released “in the fiscal year ending in March 2019.”

Nintendo has had a long history of success with the game franchise. According to TechCrunch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold more than 7.3 million units.

