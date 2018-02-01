Louisa County man killed in train crash father of 1-year-old

CROZET, Va. (AP/WRIC) — The man who was killed when a train carrying Republican congressmen struck a garbage truck in rural Virginia was the father of a 1-year-old boy and was well-liked by his co-workers and customers.

Christopher Foley was an employee of Time Disposal. He was killed Wednesday when an Amtrak train taking the GOP lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia slammed into a trash truck in Crozet, Virginia.

Foley’s co-workers called him “a friend and a brother.” By late Thursday morning, a GoFundMe page set up by co-workers to help Foley’s family listed more than $21,000 in contributions, some from people who said the 28-year-old Foley collected their trash.

Time Disposal posted the following statement on the GoFundMe page:

We here at the company lost a friend and a brother, his one year old son and mother of his child lost a father. We have set up this page to help Mr. Foley’s family, theres no amount of money that can replace a human life. Anything that you are able to donate helps the family financially through this horrific time. We are trying to raise enough for the family to cover funeral cost and help with some living costs. All the money will go directly to Mr. Foley’s family.

Roger Lehr is an 82-year-old retired professor. He says Foley and his co-workers had picked up his trash about an hour before the crash. He said Foley always rode on the back of the truck. He said the crew did a great job and would sometimes run up his driveway to get his trash if he had forgotten to put it out in time.

Of the six people injured in the crash, four people have been discharged from UVA Medical Center, one patient remains in critical condition and another is in fair condition.

