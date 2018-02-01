Ft. Lee hosting job fair to fill dozens of positions

FT. LEE, Va. (WRIC) — Ft. Lee is hosting a job fair later this month to fill more than 60 open positions. They’re available with Ft. Lee’s Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Directorate.

The organization will host a hiring fair on Feb. 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to fill positions including cooks, laborer, recreation assistants, operation assistants, cashiers, bartenders, food and beverage attendants, waiters and lifeguards.

Applicants must pre-apply here by Feb. 13 for consideration. Select applicants will be notified to attend the fair. Tentative offers may be made on the spot at the hiring fair. Applicants who are not available to attend the hiring fair are still welcome to apply and may be referred for the position at a later date.

For questions about the hiring fair, please call (804) 765-4251 or visit www.lee.armymwr.com.

