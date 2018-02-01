Former UVA Star, Rodney McCleod Set For Super Bowl 52

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Super Bowl 52 quickly approaches, we continue to feature players who have local ties to Virginia. Former Virginia Cavalier, now Philadelphia Eagle Safety, Rodney McLeod, has the opportunity to bring the first Lombardi trophy to the Philadelphia Eagles franchise.

Back when McCleod was one of four captains at UVA, McLeod worked hard to spread that same competitive-yet “team first”-mentality beyond just the Cavalier backline. McLeod has always had the skills necessary to succeed as a player, but the safety believes his time at Virginia has helped him grow in ways outside the playing arena.

He said that, “at the University of Virginia-on the field, but also in the classroom-has helped him mature.” At the time, McLeod was hoping that maturity would help him succeed at the professional level after college. Now that McLeod will be on the biggest stage on Sunday at 6:30pm, as the Eagles and Patriots collide, it’s safe to say that Virginia developed McLeod beautifully. McLeod credits UVA for setting him up for this stage.