Festival of the River comes to Brown’s Island in June

RICHMOND, Va. — (WRIC) A diverse coalition is sponsoring a new event in Richmond this spring, Festival of the River: Three Days of Music, Art and Entertainment.

More than 30 organizations are on the planning committee for the special three-day event. Major sponsors include, The City of Richmond, Venture Richmond, the Richmond Symphony, VCU Institute for Contemporary Art, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, 1708 Gallery, James River Association, Capital Region Collaborative.

The Festival of the River will showcase the best of the James River, Chesapeake Bay and the Richmond Region. Festival highlights will include contemporary art installations, and performances under the Symphony’s “Big Tent”. There will also be cleanups along and around the River and family-friendly environmental education activities, including Back to the Bay in celebration of Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week.

The Festival of the River takes place on Brown’s Island Friday, June 8 through Sunday June 10, 2018.

The schedule of events includes: A special Friday Cheers, a special lighting installation at 1708 Gallery, performances by the Richmond Symphony and other music acts, and a daytime picnic on Sunday to create a ‘Richmond Community Member Quilt’.

The Festival of the River is expected to be a one-time event.

