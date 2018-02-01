Dozens displaced after unattended candle causes three-story Chesterfield apartment fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – An unattended candle is to blame for an apartment fire that will cause about 20 people to seek temporary shelter.

Fire crews were called to the 2600 block of Mangowood Drive, just off Jefferson Davis Highway for a three-story apartment fire, about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Everyone evacuated the building safely, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS Assistant Chief John Boatwright. There were no reported injuries.

The fire was under control about 45 minutes later.

The apartment which caught fire displaced two adults and three children, Boatwright said. The fire department is assisting with lodging. The Red Cross is assisting with clothing.

Boatwright said five additional apartments suffered water and smoke damage displacing 7 adults and four children. Temporary lodging will be available to help those displaced, Boatwright added.

The Fire Marshal confirmed the cause of the fire was an unattended candle.

