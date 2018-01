CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A water main break has closed a Chesterfield road Wednesday morning.

Lt. Proffitt with Chesterfield Police said Cogbill Road between Jeff Davis Highway and Tyrone Street is closed.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed. Stay with 8News for updates.

