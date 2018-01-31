Virginia student plays role in Oscar-nominated short film

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) – Winning an Academy Award is a dream for many actors and actresses, and one musical theater student at Shenandoah University has the chance to achieve just that.

Nineteen-year-old Dorian Davis is a rising star at Shenandoah University pursuing a bachelor’s in musical theater.

He was featured in “My Nephew Emmett” based on the 1955 murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till. The film is an Oscar nominee for Best Live Action Short Film.

“It was insane!” said Davis. “I was in the stairwell outside of my door room because they do it live on Facebook, on their academy awards Facebook page and so I was watching it with my mom. She was on the phone. They called out the names pretty fast and so I told my mom, ‘Does this mean we got nominated for an Oscar?’ and she started screaming and I was like ‘Woah, woah, woah, woah,’ and so from then on, I was excited. I was crying, I was screaming.”

During his freshman year, Dorian sent in two audition tapes for the film through backstage.com.

“I would say that whatever you want to do, it’s not as hard as you might think. I think that you can do anything you set your mind to and that the opportunity will land in your lap,” said Davis.

Dorian landed the role of Maurice Wright, the 17-year-old cousin of Emmett Till.

“In the film, you’re gonna see me have the comedic lines. That’s the time you get to laugh in the film,” said Davis.

Dorian will be attending the 90th Oscar’s on March 4th in Los Angeles in the hopes of winning an Oscar.

