Virginia delivery driver shot, Domino’s Pizza offers reward

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police say Domino’s Pizza is offering a $2,500 reward for tips leading to the arrest of the person who shot a delivery driver in Virginia.

Police tell The Daily Press that the driver was shot in Newport News last week and suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and back. Police say he was still in the hospital Tuesday.

Police spokeswoman Jamie Bastas says the Domino’s reward is separate from any Crime Line reward money. Those who report through the Crime Line are also eligible for a reward and the information can be anonymous. Tips eligible for the Domino’s reward are not anonymous.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.