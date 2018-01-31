VCU professor’s documentary heading to SXSW Film Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 300,000 previously unreleased images by renowned street photographer Garry Winogrand will make their national debut at the SXSW Film Festival, thanks to the work of a Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) professor.

Sasha Waters Freyer, chair of the School of the Arts Department of Photography and Film, produced and directed ‘Garry Winogrand: All Things are Photographable.’ It is the first documentary film on the life and work of Winogrand.

“His contributions to our understanding of photography as a discipline that spans fine art and documentary are substantial,” explains Waters Freyer. “His use of the wide-angle lens, his tireless hunt for new subjects and new approaches to form, his willingness to experiment and to embrace failure have long sparked my imagination and admiration.”

Winogrand died from gallbladder cancer in 1984 at age 56.

‘Garry Winogrand: All Things are Photographable’ will premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in Texas, March 9-18.

“To have this film selected for one of ten highly competitive slots in the documentary competition at SXSW is a huge honor,” says Waters Freyer.

