Va. bill could change your driving habits

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s a push to protect pedestrians in Virginia — and it could change your habits behind the wheel.

Right now, drivers have to use their turn signals to alert other drivers where they’re heading.

A bill would require them to use their blinkers to warn pedestrians, too.

SB874 went before the Senate Transportation Committee Wednesday.

Sen. Janet Howell (D-Reston) introduced the bill.

She said it was inspired by a request from two of her constituents who said they didn’t feel safe walking around.

While many drivers already signal for pedestrians, it’s not required by Virginia law.

This bill would change that.

Raymond Partridge doesn’t drive much himself, but he likes the idea. He often walks from place to place.

“I’m looking at everything,” he said.

Including turn signals.

“It gives you some indication that they’re about to turn,” he said.

Partridge said he has seen pedestrians get hit by turning cars.

Driver Judy Sartain agrees not using turn signals is dangerous.

“It’s hazardous to everybody,” she said. “Just this morning a lady cut across three lanes with no signal.”

Sartain said, while it would be a good idea to make it a law, it’s a good habit to adopt regardless.

“I use mine all the time because you never know when you’re going to forget. So, if you do it all the time you don’t forget,” she said.

The bill advanced through the Senate Transportation Committee in a 13-0 vote.

