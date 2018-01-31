The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Championship Trophy Stops by 8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This afternoon, the 2017 Monster Energy Cup Championship Trophy stopped by the 8News studio.

The trophy does infact belong to and reside with 2017 champion, Martin Truex Jr. The 37-year-old driver stood on stage alongside his crew chief Cole Pearn and longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex, who is battling ovarian cancer, Truex wiped away tears in between public address, television and radio interviews — understandably caught up in the emotional triumph of hoisting his first Cup trophy, and the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup.