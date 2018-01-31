Thank A Teacher art contest deadline is Feb. 2

The deadline for submissions to the Virginia Lottery’s Thank A Teacher art contest is Friday, Feb 2nd.

K-12 public school students in Virginia can compete to have their design featured on the thank-you notes that the Virginia Lottery distributes to thousands of teachers across the Commonwealth during National Teacher Appreciation Week. Some 70,000 have been distributed in the last two years.

Three winners from elementary, middle and high school will each receive a $150 gift card and win $1,000 for their school’s art department.

Entries for the art contest will be judged by a blue-ribbon panel of members of the arts community with winning designs revealed in March.

For more information about the Thank a Teacher Art Contest eligibility requirements, design criteria, prize structure and submission guidelines, visit www.ThankaTeacherVA.com.

