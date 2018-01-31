Powhatan emergency manager appointed to FEMA council

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has appointed Powhatan County Emergency Manager Curt Nellis to the Regional Advisory Council.

The council’s main goal is to improve communication and understanding among the various organizations involved in emergency management and response. Members also advise the administrator on all aspects of emergency management within the region.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to serve and look forward to representing my fellow emergency managers in Central Virginia,” Nellis says.

Elected officials, emergency managers and emergency response providers make up the council. They are from state and local governments from the six-state FEMA region III area that includes Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

