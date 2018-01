HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who broke into a local McDonald’s and stole money.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect inside the McDonald’s located in the 8900 block of Staples Mill Road. The crime happened more than month ago on December 9.

Anyone with information is asked to give Henrico Police a call at (804) 780-1000.

