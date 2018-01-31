Police: Armed suspect robs man inside his Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a man at his Chesterfield County home Tuesday night.

Lt. Don Story with Chesterfield Police said a suspect approached the victim after he stepped out of his residence in the 6800 block of Amster Road just after 7:30 p.m. The suspect then forced the man inside the home and robbed him of cash.

The suspect is described by police as a black male, skinny build and wore dark clothing. He was also armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information should call Chesterfield Police.

