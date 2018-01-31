New beginning for birds rescued from Louisa hoarding case

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some birds rescued from a Louisa County hoarding case in late November are ready to find permanent homes.

The Richmond Wildlife Center took in about 50 chickens and turkeys of various breeds that had been removed from a 40-acre farm on West Old Mountain Road.

“They were extremely skinny, lots of wounds from where they were overcrowded and fighting,” describes Melissa Stanley, the founder and executive director of the Richmond Wildlife Center.

She was dispatched to the scene and took in 88 of 500 being kept in what investigators called “deplorable conditions.”

The center has provided about two months of rehabilitation.

It will now match the chickens and turkeys with families who will keep them as pets and help them reach their full potential.

“The guinea fowls are learning to fly. They were housed in very close quarters and could never have the opportunity to fly, so seeing them learn has been very interesting,” Stanley says. “These guys have been through a lot in the lives they’ve lived with humans, and we want to ensure that whether they’re egg laying or not that they get to live out their lives.”

For adoption information, contact the Richmond Wildlife Center at admin@richmondwildlifecenter.org.

Due to the significant costs to care for the rescued animals, the Richmond Wildlife Center is asking for cash donations, as well as gift cards to Home Depot, Kroger, Lowes, Petco, PetSmart, Southern States and Walmart. Financial contributions can also be made online through the Richmond Wildlife Center.

