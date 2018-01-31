Music program kicks off Black History Month in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — (WRIC) Chesterfield County kicks of its 2018 Black History Month programs with performances by the Fully Loaded Band and comedian Antoine Scott.

DJ Chuck Stone is also on the bill for the show, which will be held Friday, February 2nd at 7pm at Virginia State University’s Gateway Dining Center.

Virginia State University is Chesterfield’s newest partner for Black History Month events. Educational activities will take place throughout the month of February within the county. The Chesterfield County Public Library and the Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia are both hosting free programs during Black History Month. Registration for the library programs can be made by calling 804-751-CCPL.

County administrators say the events are, “designed to explore the rich, diverse background of African Americans and their contributions to our community and nation.”

All Black History Month events and programs are funded entirely by private donations.

For more information go to http://chesterfield.gov/blackhistorymonth

