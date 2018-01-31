Man, dog found dead in basement after house fire in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man and his pet dog were found dead inside their home after an apparent fire in Campbell County Tuesday morning.

Authorities say they were called to the home on Rise Lane in Concord after relatives found 60-year-old Percy Elliot and his dog dead in the basement. The relatives also noticed the presence of smoke.

Members of the local sheriff’s office and fire department responded to the home and found minimal structural damage. It was determined the fire was contained to the basement area of the home.

Officials do not suspect foul play.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.