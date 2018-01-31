Louisa County man killed after train carrying GOP lawmakers strikes trash truck

CROZET, Va. (AP) — A train carrying dozens of Republican members of Congress to a policy retreat in the countryside slammed into a garbage truck in rural Virginia on Wednesday, killing one person in the truck and sending several lawmaker-doctors rushing to help the injured.

At least two people in the truck were reported seriously hurt.

One of the two passengers in the trash truck was identified as Christopher Foley, 28, of Louisa County according to Madeline J. Curott, a public information officer with Albemarle County Police Department.

He died from his injuries sustained from the crash.

No serious injuries were reported among those on the train, an Amtrak charter that set out from the nation’s capital with lawmakers and staff for the luxury Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The collision took place around 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, roughly 15 miles west of Charlottesville, tearing the truck in two, crumpling the nose of the locomotive and scattering trash alongside the tracks.

Authorities gave no details on the cause of the wreck, which took place at a crossing protected by gates, flashing lights, bells and warning signs. The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team to investigate.

Amtrak provided the following statement Wednesday evening:

Amtrak is working with the NTSB, local law enforcement and other relevant agencies to investigate today’s incident in Crozet, Virginia. Our primary concern is for those impacted by this event. It is premature to offer specific comment about this incident, however, it is clear that accidents at rail crossings nationwide are far too common. This is an opportunity to remind everyone about the importance of exercising caution around railroad rights-of-way. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver to communicate the dangers of grade crossings. Each year, about 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents nationwide. Over the coming days we will continue to work with the NTSB, law enforcement, our industry partners, Operation Lifesaver and other stakeholders to reduce the frequency of these preventable accidents. For rail grade crossing tips, visit Operation Lifesaver’s website at www.oli.org.

Rep. Tom Cole, a Republican from Oklahoma, said he felt “a tremendous jolt” nearly two hours into the trip, and the train stopped quickly.

Florida Rep. Neal Dunn, a former Army surgeon, said he and other lawmakers who are doctors joined other passengers who are nurses or paramedics and jumped out with the basic medical gear they had. They broke into three teams to help the injured people in the truck, he said.

“The first gentleman was somebody who had really, really, really devastating injuries. We did try to resuscitate, but ultimately you had to realize it wasn’t possible,” Dunn said. He said another man in the truck was critically injured and a third was seriously hurt.

Here was my view from train. The garbage truck torn in two. Just an awful heavy feeling when thinking of the driver. pic.twitter.com/Y2k4YO0AV8 — Jeff Fortenberry (@JeffFortenberry) January 31, 2018

.@maryaliceparks Front of the train heading to the Greenbrier pic.twitter.com/QGUxUbo8m7 — Jeff Denham (@RepJeffDenham) January 31, 2018

Officials gave varying figures on the number hurt. But Amtrak said two crew members and three passengers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Minnesota Rep. Jason Lewis’ staff tweeted that the first-term congressman was among those taken to the hospital and was being checked for a concussion.

The policy retreat, an annual event, was scheduled to last three days and feature speeches from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. By early afternoon, lawmakers were boarding buses to resume their trip, and Pence was still planning to address them later Wednesday.

We are moving. Back to Charlottesville where we will transfer to buses. Please keep praying for the truck driver’s loved ones and other’s injured. pic.twitter.com/yBULqkYbBB — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) January 31, 2018

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said about 100 Republican lawmakers were on the train when the crash made him jump out of his seat.

“I looked out the side of the window and then I could see a truck, just in pieces out the side of the window,” Comer said. He said Capitol police officers quickly jumped off the train but came back and asked for any doctors to help.

Other doctor-lawmakers who assisted included Reps. Michael Burgess, of Texas, Phil Roe of Tennessee, Larry Bucshon of Indiana and Roger Marshall of Kansas, and Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, according to those aboard.

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin was on the train and was unhurt, aides said.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump was briefed on the accident.

“There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury,” but no injuries to lawmakers or their staffs, she said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident,” Sanders said.

