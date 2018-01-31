Cribside space heaters recalled due to fire hazard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of cribside space heaters are being recalled because they could catch fire.

These Vornado Sunny CS nursery space heaters have a broken motor mount that can allow the heating element to come in contact with the interior plastic material and ignite, posing a fire and burn hazards.

Vornado has received five reports of the electric heaters catching on fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

About 5,000 units with the model number EH1-0090 are being recalled in the U.S. They were sold in white with an accent of melon and gray colors.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled space heaters, unplug them and contact Vornado for instructions on how to receive a free replacement unit, including free shipping.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.