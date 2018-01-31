Crash involving school bus causes delays on I-95 north near Maury Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving a Richmond City school bus is causing delays on Interstate 95 in Richmond Wednesday morning.

VDOT initially said the right lane on I-95 near Maury Street was closed, as well as the ramp from Maury St. to I-95 north. As of 8:20 a.m., the right lane and the ramp have reopened, but delays continue. The backup is currently two miles long.

Virginia State Police say that just after 7:30 a.m., the driver of the school bus — which was carrying middle and high schools students — was slowing down due to traffic, and the driver of a minivan struck the bus in the rear.

VSP said all involved were checked by emergency personnel and no injuries have been reported.

The driver of the minivan is being charged with following too close.

The crash remains under investigation.

TRAFFIC: The right lane is closed on I-95 north due to a crash. The ramp from Maury St. to I-95 north is also closed. The backup on I-95 is approximately one mile. Expect delays. #RVA #RVAtraffic pic.twitter.com/wNTXbqLHSd — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) January 31, 2018

