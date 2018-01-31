Community members giving back through Stay RVA initiative

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Children with their parents and community members spent time giving back at Thomas Jefferson High School Saturday morning.

It’s all a part of the Stay RVA initiative. Every few months, volunteers adopt a school and clean, paint and build shelves to brighten up the building.

Saturday’s project focused on helping teachers.

“We are committed to bringing snacks and some goodies year round for the teachers here,” said RVA Stay board member Ashley Hall. “So we brought cute buckets, snacks and things like that, and just making it a better, more rejuvenating space because our teachers are doing such great work.”

Other Stay RVA projects in the area today included John Marshall High School and Blackwell Community Center.

