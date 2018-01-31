Chesterfield police warn of jury duty phone scam

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities sent out a warning Tuesday about a jury duty phone scam.

Chesterfield County Police reminded residents that whether they “missed jury duty or a court date,” they’ll never ask meet them to meet law enforcement and pay a fine with a pre-paid card.

Police said these calls are intimidating and can be frightening enough for people to actually fall for the scam.

Residents should always check with the county courthouse to verify information, police said.

“Call us to file a report…but never spend your hard-earned money on one of these scams,” Chesterfield Police said.

The Chesterfield Police non-emergency number is 804-748-1251 and the Clerk’s Office at Chesterfield County Courthouse is 804-748-1231.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.