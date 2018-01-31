Arrest made after man found shot to death in vehicle in Southside Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have made an arrest in the November shooting death of a 26-year-old Richmond man.

Domencio A. Singletary, 23, of East 18th Street, was arrested in December and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was indicted last week on an additional charge of first-degree murder.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, police received a call about a shooting in the 2700 block of Broad Rock Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 26-year-old Devon C. Falconer, of Snead Road, in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second person was also found shot nearby. Detectives later determined the two incidents were related.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Det. G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

