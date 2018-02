CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Traffic has come to a stop following a motor vehicle accident in Chesterfield.

All northbound lanes are closed in the vicinity of the ramp to Commonwealth Centre Parkway on Route 288.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

TRAFFIC: All Rt. 288 NB lanes are closed due to a crash near Commonwealth Centre Pkwy. in #Cfield. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. Expect delays. #RVAtraffic #RVA — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) February 1, 2018

____

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.