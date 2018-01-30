VDOT: Watch out for icy spots during Tuesday morning commute

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation issued a warning Tuesday morning for drivers to be extra cautious as light snow showers may affect the morning commute in the Richmond area.

Snow and rain coming down in Richmond. Be careful driving into work #GMRVA @8news pic.twitter.com/fXkhjQIJ9v — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) January 30, 2018

While most roads are currently damp, road temperatures are at or just above freezing. Therefore, slick spots are possible until temperatures rise, especially on elevated surfaces, such as bridges and ramps, VDOT said.

VDOT crews will continue to patrol and treat any icy patches as needed. They also advise drivers to check here or the 511 mobile app for the latest travel conditions.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.