Varina H.S. on lockdown after lunchroom fight

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Varina High School remains on lockdown after a fight broke out during a lunch period Tuesday afternoon.

A school spokesperson said the situation has ‘calmed’ and that classes have resumed, however, the lockdown remains in effect.

The following note was sent to parents by school officials:

We want to let you know that Varina High School called a lockdown this afternoon due to a fight that occurred during a lunch period. At this time, with the assistance of Henrico Police, the situation has calmed and our instructional day is continuing on schedule. The lockdown, however, remains in effect so that the school can support those students who need assistance. We will continue to address the matter directly with the students involved, the school will be making direct contact with their families, and we will share any additional information in a later update.”

Henrico Police have not yet released any details.

This is a developing story.

